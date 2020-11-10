New span opens Friday: Here is what you need to know about crossing new I-74 bridge

After more than three years of construction, the new Iowa-bound span of the I-74 bridge is to open Friday.

"Construction crews are working quickly to prepare the Iowa-bound bridge and the work is nearly complete," the Iowa DOT, which has led the project, announced Tuesday. "Weather permitting, contractors will be moving barrier walls and preparing the Iowa-bound roadway overnight Thursday in order to fully open the bridge prior to peak morning traffic on Friday, November 13.

"Please continue to drive with caution through the construction zone."

Maps of the various roadway and ramp configurations in Moline and Bettendorf are available at i74riverbridge.com.

Here is what you need to know, according to Iowa DOT:

Going to Iowa

In Moline, motorists going to Iowa will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue, and River Drive.

No more U-turn! Motorists going to Iowa will be able to continue onto the new river bridge. At this time, the river bridge will allow three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.