New sports medicine clinic opens in Moline

A new sports medicine clinic is now open at SouthPark Pointe in Moline.

UnityPoint Clinic Sports Clinic is located at 3904 16th St., Moline, according to a news release from UnityPoint Health.

Also, Tom Bollaert, MD, CAQSM has joined the UnityPoint Clinic Sports Medicine's team of physicians.

Dr. Bollaert specializes in generalized musculoskeletal injuries, sports physicals, concussions, joint injections, splinting/casting/bracing, running and endurance medicine. Patients are not limited to athletes only, as all ages and activity levels with joint or muscle pain are accepted.

Sports medicine is the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. The concepts in sports medicine can be applied to any active individual with joint or muscle pain.

Dr. Bollaert is a graduate of St. Matthew's University College of Medicine, and sport medicine fellowship trained from The University of Alabama. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has an added certification in sports medicine.

For more information on Dr. Bollaert and UnityPoint Clinic Sports Medicine–SouthPark Pointe, visit unitypoint.org.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0