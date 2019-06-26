The 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be celebrated with a new music festival, Sweatstock, Aug. 16 and 17 in Murphy Park at The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi.
Coordinated by Alan Sweet and Chrissy Boyer of All Sweat Productions, the lineup of 100-plus Quad-Cities musicians will recreate the legendary performances of Woodstock and perform sets of original music.
The original Woodstock was Aug. 15-18, 1969, at a farm property in Bethel, N.Y., featuring Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane and Ravi Shankar. The festival attracted over 400,000 spectators.
Sweatstock will include tribute performances to Hendrix, Santana, Joplin, Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, Grateful Dead, The Band, Johnny Winter and more. Local acts to feature their original music include Joe Marcinek, The Velies, Rude Punch, The Candymakers, Jordan Danielsen, Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band, Condor and Jaybird, The Dawn and Charlotte Boyer.
The All Sweat Productions live-music project was started in 2016 to bring a wide variety of local musicians together and has played tribute to iconic artists such as Queen, The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and The Band’s “Last Waltz,” as well as soul legends Aretha Franklin and James Brown.
“We are incredibly excited to build on the success of the All Sweat tribute shows and launch this new festival on the 50th anniversary of Woodstock,” Alan Sweet, of The Candymakers, said in a recent release. “We have extraordinary talent in the Quad-Cities, and Sweatstock will be a great outlet to grow our music community and bring people together over a shared passion.”
Sweatstock will be the second major event for the new Murphy Park, in front of the new Hyatt hotel off 12th Avenue, near 3rd Street, in East Moline, after relocation of the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival on July 5 and 6. Murphy Park Events is owned by Tyler Murphy, and features a weekly concert series on Wednesday nights, as well as private and public events.
“When Murphy Park was designed, this is the type of event that we dreamed of offering to the community through our space,” Murphy said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner on Sweatstock, showcasing the vibrancy of the local music scene and see our vision for the park come to life.”
Gates will open Friday, Aug. 16, and noon on Saturday, Aug. 17. Advanced tickets for Sweatstock will go on sale at 10 a.m. today, Friday, June 28 — $15 for single-day access and $25 for a weekend pass.
The Hyatt Place is offering a special nightly rate of $124 for Aug. 16 and 17, that includes one weekend pass to Sweatstock per night's stay. Patrons can redeem them by using the promo code SWEAT at hyatt.com.
“From the collaboration of local musicians, to the production of the festival by Quad-Citizens, Sweatstock is a special event for our community,“ said Kate Dale, Hive Event Consulting, who's also director of entertainment at River Music Experience. “It’s been amazing to see the transformation happening in East Moline, and we are looking forward to putting on a signature event that contributes to our region‘s growth and celebrates the talent that exists in the Quad-Cities.“
Sweatstock is produced by All Sweat Productions, Hive Event Consulting and Murphy Park Events with partners Townsquare Media, Rexroat Sound, Sexton Ford and Yabba Dabbas House of Glass.
Hive Event Consulting is owned by Kate Dale and Jason Gilliland, the Downtown Davenport Partnership events director. With over 20 years combined experience in concert/festival production, Hive Event Consulting was developed to offer their expertise to the area, to expand its concert and festival offerings.
Their credits including coordinating events such as River Roots Live, Camp Euforia (Lone Tree, Iowa), Street Fest, The Redstone Room (at River Music Experience), Capitol Theatre, Dawn & On Music Festival, Alternating Currents and more.
For Sweatstock tickets and additional festival details, visit http://bit.ly/sweatstock2019.