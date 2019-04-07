It makes perfect sense to sell straws in the gift shop at Niabi Zoo.
Plastics are proven to kill animals — even some of the largest ones in the world. Earlier this month, a sperm whale was found dead in Italy with 48 pounds of plastic in its belly. Its fetus had died first.
Dozens of whales have washed ashore with stomachs full of plastic bags, water bottles, straws, you name it.
Throughout the globe, marine animals are perishing; their bodies burdened by the devastating presence of tons of garbage in oceans and waterways. In some cases, the colorful pieces look like food. Other times, the plastics are inadvertently consumed.
And what does that have to do with a zoo in Coal Valley, Ill.?
"We know plastics are the bane of the animal kingdom," said Joel Vanderbush, curator of conservation and education. "Every time I go to a restaurant, I say, 'no straws,' and I pull out my own (stainless steel, collapsible) straw.
"We have them in our gift shop because it's an action people can take."
And that's the word that came up time and time again during an hour-plus talk with Vanderbush — "action."
It no longer is enough for conservationists to lean on education to improve the outlook for the animal world. It probably never was.
"We already talked about awareness," he said. "It doesn't do anything.
"The animals are the issue, but what do we do about it? What do we do to stop poaching and the bush trade and the fact we're killing the planet? It can't just be preaching from the pulpit."
So the leadership team at Niabi is trying something different.
Director Lee Jackson came to the Quad-Cities from the Washington D.C. area in June of 2016. A short while later, he hired Vanderbush and Assistant Director Tammy Schmidt. The trio is making changes at Niabi Zoo that Vanderbush said are long overdue and already are making an impact.
"Between the three of us, we have more than 90 years of experience," he said. "With that experience comes the drive to do what's right within zoos. Niabi hasn't always done the right thing.
"We identified three key messages: First, conservation is our purpose. Secondly, we educate people to inspire them. And that's where the mission stopped.
"But we know the third thing is critically important: Every person can be a conservation champion — by recycling, buying sustainable goods, getting involved."
But Vanderbush acknowledges it is much easier to take action when you are passionate. He found his passion early in life, seeing a tiger at the Toledo Zoo walk in endless circles because his enclosure was too small to do anything else.
Years later, the zoo built a much larger enclosure, cleaned out the old tiger exhibit and turned it into a restaurant.
"They washed and painted the old concrete, but the chairs at the restaurant tables would wobble," he said. "I realized that was because the old grooves were still in the concrete from the tigers walking that circle.
"That's the great thing about today: Things are changing."
His early sympathy for the caged tiger had such an impact on Vanderbush, it led him to a career as a zookeeper, among other zoo jobs.
"I wanted to take an action step," he said. "Not everyone is going to change their lives because they feel passion toward animals. What we're doing is trying to motivate people to take smaller steps."
And that is the new face of conservation — graduating from educators to inspiring and accommodating people to do something.
Among the efforts bearing fruit is the zoo's Conservation & Science Speaker Series, which is geared toward adults. Already earning Niabi a reputation in the conservation community, the series brings experts from around the world to talk about what they are doing and why it matters.
One of the first speakers in the series was Dr. Gregory Rasmussen, who has been working in Zimbabwe for decades to help save the African painted dog. He became the first return speaker this month, and Vanderbush took him on a several-day speaking tour throughout the region.
Because of Rasmussen's interaction with Niabi, Quad-Citians are helping save painted dogs — a species on the verge of extinction — clear across the world.
One quarter out of every zoo admission goes to one of Niabi's four "pet" projects, including the conservation ecology center for painted dogs in Zimbabwe. Visitors pick which project their contribution goes to (often tossing in additional quarters), including snow leopards, whale sharks and pollinators (animals, mostly insects, that fertilize plants).
The leadership team at the zoo keeps taking conservation another step.
Example: Villagers in Zimbabwe find snare wires in the forest that were used to catch and kill painted dogs and use them as the foundation for decorative baskets, weaving dyed grasses around the wires.
Niabi sells the decorative baskets in their gift shop — on the "conservation wall" with the non-disposable straws.
"This also creates an income for the impoverished villagers," Vanderbush said. "The villagers also are paid to break rocks, because they're used to create catch basins in drought-stricken Zimbabwe, giving them both employment and water."
Experience tells zoo leaders that a little can go a long way.
Since 2012, the quarters used to vote for conservation efforts for snow leopards have added up to more than $35,000 for the cause.
And it's not just money that helps. Over the past two years on the zoo's 240-acre grounds, Niabi workers and volunteers have planted 20 acres of habitat for pollinators, including upwards of 500 milkweed plants. As their work grows, so does their need for volunteers.
"We were down to 10 volunteers two years ago," Vanderbush said. "We had almost 100 last year, but it's a slow-growing process. We're a zoo with a dark past. What we're bringing is not new, though. We're taking programs that are successful elsewhere and bringing them here.
"We have learned, maybe above all else, that conservation has to be much more than creating awareness, although that's one step.
"What we know now is that it's time to do something."