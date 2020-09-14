New testing site in RICO, Quad-Cities COVID-19 death toll reaches 99

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the same day the Rock Island County Health Department announced the re-opening of community-based, drive-through COVID-19 testing, its officials issued the now-oft repeated refrain of condolences to the family and friends of a person dead due to causes tied to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related causes claimed victim 74 Monday in Rock Island County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The death toll in Scott County remained 25, putting the Q-C area's death total at 99.

A total of 57 people have died in eight care facilities based in Rock Island County since the known start of the pandemic. Across the state of Illinois, 4,515 COVID-19-linked deaths have been persons in long-term care.

The RICO Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,705. Seven of Monday's new cases are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. There are 14 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

As health officials on both sides of the Mississippi River try to battle the spread of the virus, a community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will be available from Thursday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 20. The site is at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.