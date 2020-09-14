New testing site in RICO, Quad-Cities COVID-19 death toll reaches 99

On the same day the Rock Island County Health Department announced the re-opening of community-based, drive-through COVID-19 testing, its officials issued the now-oft repeated refrain of condolences to the family and friends of a person dead due to causes tied to the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19-related causes claimed victim 74 Monday in Rock Island County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The death toll in Scott County remained 25, putting the Q-C area's death total at 99.
A total of 57 people have died in eight care facilities based in Rock Island County since the known start of the pandemic. Across the state of Illinois, 4,515 COVID-19-linked deaths have been persons in long-term care.
The RICO Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,705. Seven of Monday's new cases are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. There are 14 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
As health officials on both sides of the Mississippi River try to battle the spread of the virus, a community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will be available from Thursday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 20. The site is at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification and contact information are required.
Testing is available at no cost, but people with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card. Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered.
Health officials said testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19, which include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department updated its virus numbers Monday, citing 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and another 47 confirmed cases in Stark County.
Illinois health officials reported 1,373 new cases Monday, raising the state's total to 2,532. The death toll in the state is 8,314.
Scott County reported 12 new cases Monday, raising the county's total to 2,532. The death toll remained at 25.
Health officials from Iowa reported 413 new cases, increasing the number of positive COVID-19 cases to 74,897. Iowa's count of COVID-19-related deaths is 1,223.
