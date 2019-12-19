New truck, new life: Jeff's Car Corner makes Wish List dream come true

After a brief tour of his 2004 Toyota Highlander, Hutt stopped to catch his breath. "I can go get groceries tonight," he said. "I'll go see my mom (who lives in a Rock Island care facility) tomorrow."

Hutt was helping change a sign at a fast-food restaurant when he turned the wrong way and injured his back. After several surgeries, he still has numbness on his right side and other parts of his body. "I still don't have my back fixed yet," he said, and it's going on three years after the accident.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hutt remains in rehabilitation. About the same time, his Chevy truck broke down.

He couldn't maintain his house, and ended up getting help from The Project so he would have an apartment.

Before Thursday, he depended on the bus and on his case manager to get to appointments with Brandt driving him and The Project providing Hutt with a bus pass.

Hugs went round and round, and more than a few eyes teared up during the presentation.

Sherven was a little misty-eyed, too. "This is a great work vehicle," he said. "It belonged to a previous customer, so we know the history of it."