New vehicle, new life: Jeff's Car Corner makes Wish List dream come true

With the passing of a set of vehicle keys in a Davenport car dealership lot, a Davenport man's life changed for the better Thursday afternoon.
Steven Hutt, 56, of Davenport, wanted a truck again so he could go get to appointments, scrap for metal and simply become self-sufficient again.
To make it a surprise, Sandra Brandt, Hutt's case manager with The Project of the Quad-Cities, Moline, engaged in brief trickery for Hutt, who was among the folks featured in the Quad-City Times Wish List.
"He has no idea why we're here," said Brandt, who arrived at the Jeff's Car Corner, Davenport, dealership with Hutt in tow. He stayed in the car while she went into the business to figure out how best to surprise him.
The Jeff's Car Corner crew converged outside while Hutt got out of the car.
"All you have to do is smile, drive it and enjoy it," said CEO Travis Sherven.
"Wow! Wow!" Hutt said. "I was wheel-less. Thank you. Thank you," said an astonished Hutt. "I'm in shock."
After a brief tour of his 2004 Toyota Highlander, Hutt stopped to catch his breath. "I can go get groceries tonight," he said. "I'll go see my mom (who lives in a Rock Island care facility) tomorrow."
Hutt was helping change a sign at a fast-food restaurant when he turned the wrong way and injured his back. After several surgeries, he still has numbness on his right side and other parts of his body. "I still don't have my back fixed yet," he said, and it's going on three years after the accident.
Hutt remains in rehabilitation. About the same time, his Chevy truck broke down.
He couldn't maintain his house, and ended up getting help from The Project so he would have an apartment.
Before Thursday, he depended on the bus and on his case manager to get to appointments with Brandt driving him and The Project providing Hutt with a bus pass.
Hugs went round and round, and more than a few eyes teared up during the presentation.
Sherven was a little misty-eyed, too. "This is a great work vehicle," he said. "It belonged to a previous customer, so we know the history of it."
Giving back to the community has been a company philosophy since the business started in 1977, Sherven said. "We've definitely seen the need," he said. "It's fulfilling for us to make this come to fruition for (Wish List recipients.)"
Read their stories: 2020 Wish List nominations
Reading the stories of people nominated for assistance in our annual Wish List Quad-Cities campaign, one thing is clear: Many people in our community need a little help.
The mission of Wish List Quad-Cities is to grant as many wishes as possible with the help of our readers' generous cash donations.
Below you'll find select nominees through photos that take you into their joys and hardships.
United Way coordinates the application process and reached out to 112 agencies for this year's nominations.
This is the 20th year that the Times and United Way has partnered on Wish List. Over the past two decades, the more than half a million dollars have been donated to Quad-City families in need.
