New vehicle, new life: Jeff's Car Corner makes Wish List dream come true

Hutt was helping change a sign at a fast-food restaurant when he turned the wrong way and injured his back. After several surgeries, he still has numbness on his right side and other parts of his body. "I still don't have my back fixed yet," he said, and it's going on three years after the accident.

Hutt remains in rehabilitation. About the same time, his Chevy truck broke down.

He couldn't maintain his house, and ended up getting help from The Project so he would have an apartment.

Before Thursday, he depended on the bus and on his case manager to get to appointments with Brandt driving him and The Project providing Hutt with a bus pass.

Hugs went round and round, and more than a few eyes teared up during the presentation.

Sherven was a little misty-eyed, too. "This is a great work vehicle," he said. "It belonged to a previous customer, so we know the history of it."

Giving back to the community has been a company philosophy since the business started in 1977, Sherven said. "We've definitely seen the need," he said. "It's fulfilling for us to make this come to fruition for (Wish List recipients.)"

