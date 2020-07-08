New wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people

The face of COVID-19 was that of an older person when the global pandemic first reached the Quad-Cities.
The novel coronavirus primarily hit men and women in their 60s and 70s — or older. It spread through assisted-living centers. It killed the very old, people with pre-existing conditions or those who were immuno-suppressed.
As the total number of confirmed cases in the Quad-Cities surges toward 2,000, COVID-19 has a new face. It’s much younger.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,122.
Iowa officials said as of 4 p.m. Wednesday Scott County added 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 875.
Eleven of Wednesday’s 25 confirmed positive cases in Rock Island County are people in their 20s — seven women and four men. Two boys and one girl are younger than 10. One is a teenage girl.
That’s 15 people under the age of 25.
In Scott County, half of the 855 positive individuals are in the 18-40 age group.
As the numbers of confirmed positive tests continued to rise in recent weeks, health officials on both sides of Mississippi warned the age of those testing positive was dropping.
“We continue to see a growing number of people in their teens, 20s and 30s test positive for COVID-19. In fact, 20 of today’s cases are patients younger than 40 years old,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release Wednesday. “No one knows how their body will react to this new virus. We’ve seen younger people become seriously ill and die. We also are significantly concerned about younger patients who have mild symptoms exposing more vulnerable people. This virus is especially serious to older people and those with underlying health conditions.”
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said once the numbers started to climb, the higher infection rates among younger people should not have been a surprise.
“Young people want to be out, they want to socialize,” Rivers said in a recent Q-C COVID-19 press briefing. “No one can blame them for that. But we soon saw bars packed shoulder-to-shoulder. We saw little social distancing and few people wearing masks.
“The need to get out after three long months of a near-shutdown was very real. But we have to keep safety measures in place to try to keep people safe.”
Ludwig pointed out being young and seemingly healthy is not a free pass through COVID-19 infection.
“We had a 30-year-old man die in Rock Island County last month,” Ludwig said last week. “He was healthy. He was fine. We simply don’t know enough about this virus. It attacks different people in different ways.
“No one should assume they are immune, and no one should assume they will not be effected if they catch the virus.”
Educating younger people is one of the biggest challenges health officials faced as the weather warmed and people yearned for activities outside their homes.
“It is one of the things we are looking at — we think we need to reconnect with teens and people in their 20s,” Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Department’s public information officer, said Tuesday.
Barnes said both health departments were exploring social media options and focus groups as ways to get safety messages to more young people.
“One of things we would like to do is listen to young people,” Barnes continued. “What are the messages they are hearing? Are there alternatives to meeting in groups — or ways they can safely meet. We would like to hear their ideas.”
