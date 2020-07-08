New wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people

“We continue to see a growing number of people in their teens, 20s and 30s test positive for COVID-19. In fact, 20 of today’s cases are patients younger than 40 years old,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release Wednesday. “No one knows how their body will react to this new virus. We’ve seen younger people become seriously ill and die. We also are significantly concerned about younger patients who have mild symptoms exposing more vulnerable people. This virus is especially serious to older people and those with underlying health conditions.”

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said once the numbers started to climb, the higher infection rates among younger people should not have been a surprise.

“Young people want to be out, they want to socialize,” Rivers said in a recent Q-C COVID-19 press briefing. “No one can blame them for that. But we soon saw bars packed shoulder-to-shoulder. We saw little social distancing and few people wearing masks.

“The need to get out after three long months of a near-shutdown was very real. But we have to keep safety measures in place to try to keep people safe.”

Ludwig pointed out being young and seemingly healthy is not a free pass through COVID-19 infection.