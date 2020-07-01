New Windsor Fair, Rodeo and Horse Show canceled

The New Windsor Fair, Rodeo and Horse Show scheduled for Aug. 20-22 has been canceled.

The fair’s board of the directors voted Tuesday to cancel what would have been the 81st Annual event.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and one that came with much discussion,” Brice Weber, current NWR President, said in a news release. “Our primary goal for over 80 years has been to provide a safe and family friendly event for our entire community to enjoy. It became apparent that tough and disappointing decisions needed to be made to ensure the best interests of our community and fair-goers alike were kept at heart.”

The decision was made following released guidelines for Restore Illinois Phase 4, along with recent upticks in confirmed cases locally and in areas where rodeo contestants will travel from. Additionally, the board of directors took into consideration the feedback of local, state and federal health, government and legal authorities in their final decision.

The last time the event was canceled was in years 1942-1946 because of World War II. Plans are actively underway for the 2021 event scheduled for Aug. 19-21, 2021.

