New Windsor Rodeo and Carnival, and 81 year tradition, returns Aug. 19-21

The annual New Windsor Rodeo and Carnival will be held next week, Aug. 19-21 at IL-17 & Rodeo Park Road in Windsor, IL.

The event begins with a parade through the New Windsor Business District at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 and is followed by the opening of the rodeo at 7 p.m.

The rodeo will run each night at 7 p.m., and consists of bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding. Full descriptions of each event can be found on the rodeo’s website.

The carnival starts nightly at 5 p.m.

“It has the county fair atmosphere,” said Russ Robb, public relations director for the rodeo. The carnival has competitions in the typical fair categories of floriculture, art, photography, fruit/vegetable and domestic arts as well as other typical fair attractions.

There will also be a two and four mile “rodeo run” at 8 a.m. Saturday and a youth horse show at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone can enter events in the rodeo or carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.