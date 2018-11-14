A new podcast on nutrition and wellness will air Wednesdays, beginning today, on WVIK, the Quad-Cities' National Public Radio station, featuring University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Kristin Bogdonas.
Called Wellness Wake Up Call, the podcast will air during Morning Edition at 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on WVIK-90.3 FM in the Quad-Cities and 95.9 FM in Dubuque. A recording also will be available on WVIK’s website or on podcast apps.
The podcast will provide news and information to promote healthy lifestyles in the Quad-Cities and beyond. Today's episode will be on diabetes.
The program is part of WVIK's digital expansion, which includes other podcasts such as Talking Art and RiverWays Stories, up-to-the-minute news on the station's website, and on-demand music program listening, according to a news release.
Bogdonas provides nutrition and wellness programming to Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties. She has a master's of public health degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She writes a blog called “Turnip the Beet!” at the University of Illinois’s website web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs and a column called "Start the Week Off Right" in the Quad-City Times.
The podcast is sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and The Planning Center in Moline.
WVIK is a public service of Augustana College, Rock Island.