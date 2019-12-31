New Year's holiday closings

Please visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com for additional City news and events.

City of Bettendorf New Year's holiday schedule

City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

There will be no garbage collection services on Jan. 1. Collection services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, Jan. 4.

Residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers, outside the carts on their garbage day through Dec. 31.

On Jan. 1, transit buses will not operate. Transit will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.

The Library will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Family Museum will close at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 6. The Museum will be closed on Jan. 1.

Community Center will be closed Jan. 1.

Life Fitness Center closed Jan. 1. LFC will be open on Jan. 2.

Palmer Hills Golf Course and Palmer Grill will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, weather permitting.