New Year's holiday closings

Secretary of State Offices closed for New Year’s Day
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices and facilities will be open for business on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, apply for a duplicate driver’s license or ID card or renew license plate stickers online.
MetroLINK’s New Year’s holiday schedule.
All Metro routes will be operating on regular schedules for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.
In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, Metro’s fixed route bus service will not operate on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The MetroLINK office will also be closed on Jan. 1.
Metro will return to regular fixed route bus service on Thursday, Jan. 2.
For more information, please call 309-788-3360 or visit metroqc.com.
City of Davenport will observe the New Years holiday on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
All City of Davenport & Public Works offices will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed on Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
River’s Edge facility will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
Adler Theatre box office will be closed.
CitiBus service will not be provided on Jan. 1.
Compost Facility will be closed. Reminder – Compost Facility is now closed on weekends.
No solid waste collection on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Monday collection will occur on Monday. Tuesday collection will occur on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday collection will be one day late with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and additional information.
Reminder - residents may set out 3 extra bags of garbage next to their carts, without stickers, on their garbage day during the period of Tuesday, Dec. 31.
If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@ci.davenport.ia.us
Please visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com for additional City news and events.
City of Bettendorf New Year's holiday schedule
City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
There will be no garbage collection services on Jan. 1. Collection services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, Jan. 4.
Residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers, outside the carts on their garbage day through Dec. 31.
On Jan. 1, transit buses will not operate. Transit will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.
The Library will be closed on Jan. 1.
The Family Museum will close at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 6. The Museum will be closed on Jan. 1.
Community Center will be closed Jan. 1.
Life Fitness Center closed Jan. 1. LFC will be open on Jan. 2.
Palmer Hills Golf Course and Palmer Grill will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, weather permitting.
Palmer Grill will be open on Dec. 31 until 2 p.m. and open Jan. 1 if the golf course is open for play.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Facilities will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.
Facilities include the following:
• Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport
• Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
• Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave. Davenport
• Davenport Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport For more information about the Commission, please call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments would like to inform area residents that our office will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s Day Holiday.
However, limited home health and homemaker staff will be working on those days to provide necessary in-home care.
For more information, call the Health Department at 852-0197 (Kewanee) or 792-4011 (Colona) or visit www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.
