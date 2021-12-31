New Year's closings in the Quad-Cities

Here are some of the closings and schedule changes to New Year's that are taking place around the Quad-Cities area.
ROCK ISLAND
Offices will be closed on Dec. 31 in observation of the New Year’s Holiday. Refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule. Holiday dates observed: New Year’s Day, 2022 Friday, Dec. 31, 2021; Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022; Independence Day. Monday, July 4, 2022; Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022; Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022; Day After Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022; Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022; Christmas Day, Monday Dec. 26, 2022.
WASTE COMMISSION OF SCOTT COUNTY
Facilities will close at noon Friday, Dec. 24 and will remain closed Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Facilities will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27. Facilities will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All facilities will reopen Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Facilities include the following:
- Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport
- Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
- Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
- Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport
The Scott Area Landfill, Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility and Electronics Recovery Center will be open Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Waste Commission of Scott County is an intergovernmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call (563) 381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.
SECRETARY OF STATES OFFICES
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of New Year’s.
• Departments and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
• Departments and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, departments and facilities will be closed for in-person transactions until Tuesday, Jan. 18. White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services, including checking eligibility to renew a driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.
Secretary White has also extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.