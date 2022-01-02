 Skip to main content
New Year's Day snowfall sets record at Moline
New Year's Day snowfall sets record at Moline

010222-qc-nws-snow-002a.JPG

Tanner Payton of Rock Island, along with his daughters Journey, 9, and Breeze, 5, take to the snow-covered hills of Longview Park as snow falls on New Year's Day in the Quad Cities. The Quad-Cities had a record-breaking 4.7 inches of snow at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

A new snowfall record of 4.7 inches was set Saturday at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

The old record for New Year’s Day was 4.2 inches set all the way back in 1891, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

At the Davenport Municipal Airport near the National Weather Service office, 6.2 inches of snowfall was recorded. For official purposes though, the total in Moline is used.

When asked why the difference in the snowfall totals, Meteorologist Ray Wolf said: “It’s just the nature of things. It’s Mother Nature. There’s no meteorological reason why it’s different, and it really isn’t that significant.”

Pierce said temperatures during the upcoming week would seesaw between warmer and colder.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 23 degrees under sunny skies, while Tuesday’s high will likely get above freezing, topping out about 35 under mostly sunny skies.

“Another system will be passing north of us, but it will pull in cold air behind it,” Pierce said.

On Wednesday, the high is expected to be around 18 degrees under partly sunny skies, with an overnight low of 2 degrees. Thursday’s high is expected to be all of 9 degrees under partly sunny skies with an overnight low of minus-11. The high Friday is expected to be about 12 under partly sunny skies with an overnight low of 3.

By Saturday, Pierce said the mercury could reach into the lower 30s under cloudy skies, but another front will drop Sunday’s high temperature back into the middle 20s with sunny skies.

