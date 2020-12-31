New Year's storm prompts snow emergency in Davenport

The National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities is currently forecasting the possibility of 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with sleet, freezing rain, and rain on New Year's Day.

Here's the latest snow emergency declarations.

• Davenport: Snow emergency in effect from 10 a.m., Friday, through 10 a.m., Saturday, based on predicted conditions.

According to Davenport Public Works, crews should complete a pass with the plow and salt on all residential roads by late tonight.

Snowpack, ice, and temperatures will make it impossible to clear to bare pavement in most cases.

This storm could contribute to downed power lines and trees. Report power outages to 888-427-5632. Report downed trees to Public Works by calling 563-326-7923.

