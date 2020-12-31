New Year's winter storm could bring 1-3 inches of snow

The Quad-City region could get between 1 and 3 inches of snow New Year’s Day as a winter storm moves through during the daylight hours.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Pierce said Thursday night that it appeared there would be more snow than ice in the Quad-City metro area, but there still might be a little bit of ice falling with this system.

The chance of snowfall is 100% and is expected to begin after 7 a.m.

The high temperature is expected to be in the lower 30s with a northeast wind blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The snow will continue throughout most of the day before skies begin to clear after about 8 p.m. The overnight low is expected to be in the upper teens with a north wind of 5-15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 29 degrees and an overnight low of 16, while Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 28 and an overnight low of 18.

Daytime highs are expected to climb above the freezing mark Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies both days.

Snow emergencies have been declared for Friday in several Quad-City communities:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}