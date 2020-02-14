New York, Boston, Barcelona ... and the Q-C: The works of Beverly Pepper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She still thinks the lawn is a good location, and bristles when people suggest that the sculpture should be moved to somewhere else where more people could see it. Her reasons include that, at some point, 46th Street will cut through at Eastern Avenue and become another east-west thoroughfare.

Additionally, the piece needs a large space to be properly appreciated, and the Public Works lawn provides that, she said.

Third, moving would be costly; her recollection is that $35,000 was spent to relocate it to Public Works, and that was with Hampton Crane donating the crane. Such an amount would be better spent buying another piece of art and leaving "Trapezium" where it is, she believes.

Finally, "why don't public works employees deserve good art?" she asks.

What "Trapezium" might be worth financially, especially now that its maker has died, is unknown. It's been suggested that the city get an updated appraisal, Bruemmer said.

Other sculptures in the Q-C

"Spirit of Place." Standing 19 feet in height and weighing six tons, this piece originally was installed outside the Silvis foundry where it was made. Workers called it "The Wedge" because that's what it looked like.