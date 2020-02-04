News analysis: Iowa drops the ball

Nobody knew whether they'd won or lost, whether the work they’d all put in for more than a year had paid off or left them among those without one of those coveted "three tickets" out of Iowa.

As the hours swept by and the party still hadn’t reported any results, TV anchors stewed and some analysts predicted the end of the Iowa caucuses.

Meanwhile, Iowa Democratic Party officials counseled patience.

"The integrity of the results is paramount," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time."

Later, the party said there had been some inconsistencies but that the underlying paper trail was sound and that it would just take some time to report the results.

In fact, this caucus cycle the party was doing what it had never done before — reporting three sets of data in a bid to be as transparent as possible. Where in the past, the party has released figures for delegates, this time it planned to release raw vote totals.

But transparency takes time. And a better app, apparently,