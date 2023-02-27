News on Amtrak

Moline is expected to give an announcement Monday morning on the prospect of high-speed rail service coming to the Quad-Cities. The passenger rail project to connect Moline to Chicago has been in the works for more than a decade.

Moline: State of the City

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be delivering her state of the city address Monday, Feb. 27, at 8:30 a.m. in building one auditorium at Black Hawk College. The speech will focus on "Pathways, Partnerships, and Prosperity." Community Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk and BHC President Wynes also will give remarks. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Scott County's EMS leadership, property tax

Scott County is looking to hire a search firm to recruit a director of EMS services. Supervisors will consider next week whether to hire GovHR USA to conduct the EMS director search for $24,500 plus reimbursable travel expenses. The county is looking to take over administration of nonprofit MEDIC ambulance services to in an effort to ensure long-term stability of emergency medical transportation for Scott County residents as MEDIC faces funding shortfalls. The supervisors meetings are Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and the vote by supervisors will occur at the board's Thursday evening meeting at 5 p.m.

Scott County also plans to discuss department financials. With changes to property tax revenues by the Legislature, Scott County is pushing back its public hearing on the fiscal 2024 budget and five-year capital improvement plan to April 27. Lawmakers gave local governments 30 extra days to file budgets with the state because of the property tax changes, pushing the deadline back from the end of March to April 30.

School boards to talk academics, taxes, internships, child care

On Monday evening, the Davenport school board will vote to approve the district's 2023-2024 academic calendar at the board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Moline-Coal Valley school board will vote on an agreement with the City of Moline for student internships, while Pleasant Valley school leaders will discuss their fiscal year 2023-25 property tax rate during their meetings, both of which start at 6 p.m. North Scott school board members will discuss and vote on a child care tuition increase for summer 2023 at their meeting, which will start at 6:30 p.m., this time at Ed White Elementary School. All board meetings will be livestreamed on each district's YouTube channel.