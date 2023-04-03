Bettendorf budget hearing Tuesday

The Bettendorf City Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday regarding its maximum tax levy. It's the first of Bettendorf's hearings related to its budget — the following cycle, the city will hold a public hearing and vote on its budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Bettendorf will also vote on a resolution committing $1 million to the ice rink at the Landing, part of a plan to replace Frozen Landing, a seasonal ice rink the city sets up in the parking lot of Splash Landing, which is also set for replacement. According to the city, the resolution will aid the city in raising remaining funds for the project.

Davenport to consider community center bid

In Davenport, the bids are in for the construction of a community center near the Fairmount Library. City staff estimated the costs would run over because of rising costs of construction materials and lead times. Aldermen will consider approving a contract with Precision Builders, Inc., of Bettendorf, for $2.8 million. It was budgeted for $2.2 million.

The council will also consider an amendment to its contract with Denver-based design and engineering firm Sasaki Associates to design the city's planned Main Street Landing, a massive riverfront park project the city has leveraged state and federal grants, as well as settlement monies from rail company Canadian Pacific. Federal regulators approved the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City merger, assuring the city would receive its agreed-upon $10 million, a portion of which will go toward the park's construction. Because of the additional design work with a bigger project, aldermen will consider bumping up Sasaki's pay to $1.8 million, which adds about $1.1 million to the $760,000 the council already approved.

61 Drive In to open April 7

The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre, 1228 U.S. Highway 61, Delmar, will open for its 73rd season April 7 and will show movies on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. The outdoor theater will show "The Super Mario Bros Movie" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" its opening weekend, with the first movie beginning at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the activities available every weekend at the drive-in, including train rides, sports and more, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance for the holiday weekend.

Local elections are Tuesday for voters in Illinois

On the Illinois side, city and school board elections will take place on Tuesday, April 4. Voting will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Island County Clerk's Office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, with same-day registration also available. Those registering to vote on election day must bring two forms of ID, showing current name and address. Sample ballots can be found on the Rock Island County Clerk's website.