News sites monitoring suspicious activity

Town News, an East Moline-based firm, said Tuesday that it had detected suspicious activity related to the U.S. elections on a small number of the more than 2,000 news media websites that use the company’s technology.

Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, is the majority owner of Town News, and is the parent company for the Dispatch-Argus, Quad-City Times and Muscatine Journal.

Town News CEO Brad Ward said in an e-mail to customers that his company became aware of threats from law enforcement and other sources.

The suspicious activity was detected from late September to mid-October. Ward said affected clients were notified and that no malware was found on Town News customer sites. He also said no content on news sites was changed.

Town News officials declined to provide additional information Tuesday.

