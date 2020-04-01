Newspapers, media partner on 'Unite Quad Cities' fundraiser

The giving event is an opportunity for everyone to come together — albeit from their homes — to support fellow Quad-City residents, said Debbie Anselm, publisher of the region's daily newspapers.

“Our journalists are working around the clock to provide readers firsthand the news and needs in our community, and just as important, the stories of the heroes pulling together during this crisis,” Anselm said. “Through our coverage we know the need is great, and we are committed to being part of the solution. ‘Unite Quad Cities’ is one way to do that.”

“Coming together in times of need — and in times of joy — is who we are as Quad Citizens,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “This fund was activated nearly three weeks ago because community leaders, including the United Way of the Quad Cities and Regional Development Authority, had the foresight that we were going to need to lift up and rally behind vulnerable people that could be impacted. In a short period of time, nearly $650,000 has been raised — and we’ve received more than $2.5 million in grant requests.”