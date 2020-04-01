Newspapers, media partner on 'Unite Quad Cities' fundraiser

You have free articles remaining.
Media and funders in the Quad-Cities are uniting to raise as much money as possible to support the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery" will be a 24-hour giving event Monday.
All contributions will support the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund in the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
“Unite Quad Cities” is led by the iHeart Radio, Quad Cities Community Foundation, The Quad-City Times, Regional Development Authority, Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch, Townsquare Media, United Way of the Quad Cities, WHBF, WQAD and WVIK-Quad Cities NPR.
Throughout the day Monday, media partners will feature stories of the impact the pandemic is having on the community and the heroic efforts of Quad-City residents who are caring for one another during this time of need.
KWQC’s Paula Sands will host a six-hour telethon, which will also feature other TV6 personalities and local musical performances thanks to a partnership with River Music Experience.
“Our inspiration comes from the community and the many creative ways people are finding to support each other,” said Sue Ramsett, general manager at KWQC-TV6. “'Unite Quad Cities’ is a way everyone can help. We have invited other local broadcasters to join us because our voices are even stronger when we work together.”
The giving event is an opportunity for everyone to come together — albeit from their homes — to support fellow Quad-City residents, said Debbie Anselm, publisher of the region's daily newspapers.
“Our journalists are working around the clock to provide readers firsthand the news and needs in our community, and just as important, the stories of the heroes pulling together during this crisis,” Anselm said. “Through our coverage we know the need is great, and we are committed to being part of the solution. ‘Unite Quad Cities’ is one way to do that.”
“Coming together in times of need — and in times of joy — is who we are as Quad Citizens,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “This fund was activated nearly three weeks ago because community leaders, including the United Way of the Quad Cities and Regional Development Authority, had the foresight that we were going to need to lift up and rally behind vulnerable people that could be impacted. In a short period of time, nearly $650,000 has been raised — and we’ve received more than $2.5 million in grant requests.”
The fund, she added, is the community’s — a resource that already is providing critical support to children, youth, seniors, health care services, emergency housing and other needs of the most vulnerable and affected by this COVID-19 pandemic.
Donors do not have to wait until Monday to make a gift to the fund. Donations already are being accepted online at www.unitequadcities.org, or by phone by texting “UniteQC” to 41444.
Right now, every dollar up to $25,000 is being matched by Quad Citizens Reggie and Jeff Goldstein. Grants are being awarded regularly, as additional funds are made available.
