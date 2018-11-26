The next Davenport school superintendent should be business savvy, a survey of district stakeholders has suggested.
Hazard, Young, Attea Associates Senior Associate Ted Blaesing presented the results of a leadership profile survey to the Davenport Community School District School Board Monday night. The district is searching for a replacement for long-time Superintendent Art Tate who resigned Oct. 31.
The report consisted of two parts: an online survey, completed by 982 stakeholders — 39.5 percent teachers, 27.6 percent parents of students and the remaining support staff, community members, administrators and students. Group and individual interviews were held with 96 people from each of the groups, except students.
The survey included a list of “desired characteristics," for the next hire. Blaesing said the emphasis on “business practices” was “unique to Davenport.”
District finances were noted “almost universally” rated as a top challenge facing the district, he said, and 43 percent said “long-term financial health” was a top concern.
In the comments sections of the survey, business-oriented characteristics appeared in nearly every group of respondents, with traits such as having a “solid foundation of financial management,” being “fiscally adept” and having “marketing and perception expertise” being listed, he said.
One participant said “we need a CEO who understands how to grow the business,” Blaesing said. Another suggested a financial audit or deep dive of finances “should be done before [the new] superintendent is identified.”
Special education and disproportionality were “almost universally,” mentioned, Blaesing said.
Davenport is under state audit for both issues.
While survey subjects said special education and disproportionality were issues, only 33 percent said the new superintendent should “understand and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse student population," and 12 percent said it was a top priority to “integrate personalized educational opportunities,” which would include special education.
Davenport school officials appeared before the Iowa State School Board on Nov. 14 to discuss progress in improving what the audit found was systemic violation of special education plans and the disproportion rate of students of color facing disciplinary action, including suspension and the use of seclusion or restraints. The district faces a more in-depth “Phase II” visit in late January or early February.
School Board member Allison Beck asked if the Phase II evaluation — would “complicate” the search.
“It could, if that doesn’t go well,” Blaesing said. “But that remains to be seen.”
Blaesing also said people tend to focus on how many people are interested in the job — 60 have “had contact” — but the district is “just looking for one” candidate.
He also discussed a timeline for hiring. Recruitment will end Jan. 22. HYA will then present a list of candidates to the board and hold a workshop on how to conduct interviews. The school board will interview candidates Jan. 25 and Jan 26. On Jan. 28, the board and Blaesing will narrow the field to three, and final interviews will be held in early February. The goal is to have the first-choice candidate identified by Feb. 9, so contract negotiations can start.