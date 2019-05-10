"Rosemarie Beck, Self-Portrait," is one of 90 paintings that will be part of an exhibition of American paintings from the past 100 years coming to the Figge Art Museum in 2021. The painting was done in 1975 and is an oil on linen, 60 inches by 50 inches, from the National Academy of Design, New York. It is copyrighted by The Rosemarie Beck Foundation and is courtesy of The Rosemarie Beck Foundation and American Federation of Arts.
Tim Schiffer, executive director of the Figge Art Museum, holds a catalog of the museum's next major exhibition, "For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design," during a new press conference on Thursday. The catalog features a self-portrait of Andrew Wyeth on the cover.
"Belgian Stallions," by John Steuart Curry, is one of 90 paintings that will be part of an exhibition of American paintings from the past 100 years coming to the Figge Art Museum in 2021. "Belgian Stallions" is a 1938 oil on panel, 30 inches by 25½ inches from the National Academy Museum, New York, courtesy of the American Federation of Arts.
"Will Barnet, Self-Portrait," is one of 90 paintings that will be part of an exhibition of American paintings from the past 100 years coming to the Figge Art Museum in 2021. The self-portrait was painted in 1981. It is an oil on canvas, 31⅛ inches by 45½ inches, from the National Academy of Design, New York. It is copyrighted by the Will Barnet Trust and is courtesy of the American Federation of Arts.
"The Lake," by Ernest Blumenschein, was painted circa 1923 and is one of 90 paintings that will be part of a an exhibition of American paintings from the past 100 years coming to the Figge Art Museum in 2021. It is an oil on canvas, 24⅛ inches by 27 inches, from the National Academy of Design, New York, courtesy of the American Federation of Arts.
"Jim," by Walter Ufer, is a 1918 oil on canvas, that is one of 90 paintings that will be part of an exhibition of American paintings from the past 100 years coming to the Figge Art Museum in 2021. "Jim" is 40⅛ inches by 36¼ inches and is from the National Academy of Design, New York. It is courtesy of the American Federation of Arts.
Tim Schiffer, executive director of the Figge Art Museum, talks about artist Vanessa German, whose works are featured at the museum through September 1. Based in Pittsburgh, German is described as a poet, performer, citizen artist and activist.
Sara Volz was introduced Thursday as the new director of development for the Figge Art Museum. She is a graduate of Davenport Central High School and the University of Iowa.
The next major exhibition coming to Davenport's Figge Art Museum may not contain many "oh, I know that painting!" pieces, but it will offer an opportunity to see more than 90 works created by American master artists from 1810 to 2013.
Included are Winslow Homer, William Merritt Chase, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth.
Set to open Feb. 20, 2021, the exhibit titled, "For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design," will be the Figge's second major offering following the wildly successful "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950" that closed in January. The national academy is in New York.
The Figge's special exhibitions are funded by 43 individuals, families, businesses and foundations who contributed to a major exhibitions endowment that will allow the museum to bring this type of art to the museum every two years, Tim Schiffer, executive director, said in a news conference Thursday morning.
In addition to big names, an effort also was made to include in the exhibit lesser-known women artists and artists of color who are not as well known, Schiffer said.
The show will cover two floors and have two components: works by the artists and portraits of the artist, as every artist accepted into the academy is required to provide either a self-portrait or a portrait by some other artist. The exhibit will be on view from February to May 16, 2021.
As with the French Moderns exhibit, the Figge will collaborate with other community groups for musical, literary and historical programs. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra already has committed to American themed concert, Natalie Dunlop, marketing and communications, said.
The exhibit is organized by the American Federation of Arts and the national academy.
