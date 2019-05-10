{{featured_button_text}}

The next major exhibition coming to Davenport's Figge Art Museum may not contain many "oh, I know that painting!" pieces, but it will offer an opportunity to see more than 90 works created by American master artists from 1810 to 2013.

Included are Winslow Homer, William Merritt Chase, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth.

Set to open Feb. 20, 2021, the exhibit titled, "For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design," will be the Figge's second major offering following the wildly successful "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950" that closed in January. The national academy is in New York.

The Figge's special exhibitions are funded by 43 individuals, families, businesses and foundations who contributed to a major exhibitions endowment that will allow the museum to bring this type of art to the museum every two years, Tim Schiffer, executive director, said in a news conference Thursday morning.

In addition to big names, an effort also was made to include in the exhibit lesser-known women artists and artists of color who are not as well known, Schiffer said.

The show will cover two floors and have two components: works by the artists and portraits of the artist, as every artist accepted into the academy is required to provide either a self-portrait or a portrait by some other artist. The exhibit will be on view from February to May 16, 2021.

As with the French Moderns exhibit, the Figge will collaborate with other community groups for musical, literary and historical programs. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra already has committed to American themed concert, Natalie Dunlop, marketing and communications, said.

The exhibit is organized by the American Federation of Arts and the national academy.

