The NFL draft has changed a little bit since Ken Anderson was selected in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1971.
There was no ESPN or NFL Network then. No mock drafts. No endless hours of analysis. The draft was a quiet little event that attracted very little attention.
Anderson recalled that he was in his apartment a few blocks from the Augustana College campus that day. He and a few buddies had managed to buy a quarter barrel of beer on credit from a place called Lee’s and they were hanging out, exercising their elbows when the phone rang.
“It seemed like it took forever and Bill Walsh finally called and said ‘You’re coming to Cincinnati,’’’ Anderson remembered Saturday as he stood in the Ken Anderson Academic All-American Club. “That was a fun day.’’
The draft now is a national event, televised every step of the way on three networks with hundreds of thousands of people watching in person in a party-like atmosphere.
And for just a few seconds Saturday afternoon, the party included Rock Island.
Anderson, who enjoyed a stellar 16-year career as the quarterback of the Bengals, was given the honor of announcing one of Cincinnati’s sixth-round picks for a national television audience from a tent in a corner of Augustana’s Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex.
It was the crowning moment of a full day of festivities on the Augie campus.
The NFL, which celebrates its 100th season this fall, did similar things with Canton, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Akron, Ohio; Muncie, Indiana; Hammond, Indiana; Rochester, New York; and assorted other places that were part of the original NFL.
Despite some less-than-cooperative weather, Rock Island fashioned an entire day around 35 seconds of national exposure.
There was a kids clinic involving players from Augustana, Rock Island High School and Alleman.
There was a vintage football game between the Rock Island Independents (one of the charter members of the NFL) and the St. Paul Ideals. It was a reenactment of the first game in NFL history on Sept. 26, 1920.
“It’s really special that the NFL is remembering some of these first communities and teams,’’ said Simon Herrera, one of those who played for the Independents in the vintage game. “We’re really excited that they decided to do this for us and other teams that no longer exist.’’
All of it happened in intermittent showers with bone-chilling temperatures in the low 40s.
And no one seemed to care. Not too much anyway.
Asked if he had played a lot of football in such adverse conditions, St. Paul Ideals captain Chris Zimmerman admitted: “Not since I was a kid.’’
That didn’t keep hundreds of people from coming out to be part of the festivities.
John Gripp, director of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation department and one of the organizers of the event, said he was “pleasantly surprised.
“I knew there was a lot of interest and I wish we could have switched the weather for yesterday’s,’’ Gripp said. “We’re going to make the best of it.’’
“I feel bad for the people that are outside,’’ Anderson admitted as he stood in the shelter of the building that bears his name.
Among the many fans in attendance was Artez Craig of Davenport, whose older brother Roger was a second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 1983 draft.
“I couldn’t miss this,’’ Craig said. “When something like this comes here, I had to be here.’’
Finally, near the end of the day, it finally was time for Anderson to make his announcement. He had said earlier that he hoped it would be an easy name to pronounce and the Bengals accommodated him.
They actually made the 38th pick in the sixth round (No. 210 overall) at about 3:45 p.m. but it was shortly after 4 when Anderson appeared on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, flanked by Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms and Augustana president Steven Bahls with the Independents-Ideals game as a backdrop.
“With the 210th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Deshaun Davis, linebacker, Auburn,’’ Anderson said.
And that was it. An awful lot of planning, preparation and promotion went into something that lasted little more than half a minute.
But Anderson figured it was worth it.
“Any excuse to come back to Augie and hang out and see some old friends is a good day for me,’’ he said.