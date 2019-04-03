The National Football League is returning to its Quad-Cities roots on Day 3 of the National Football League draft.
A daylong celebration, including a nationally televised pick in Round 6 of the draft, will take place Saturday, April 27, at the Ken Anderson Athletic Club and the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex on the campus of Rock Island's Augustana College. Gates will open at 10 a.m.
According to local officials in contact with the NFL, the draft selection will take place between 2 and 4:30 p.m. that day.
Rock Island was one of eight original charter cities of the National Football League and was home to the famed Rock Island Independents Football Club. The Independents hosted the first National Football League game on Sept. 26, 1920, at Douglas Park.
Celebrating its 100th season, the NFL is highlighting communities, including Rock Island, that were home to the teams of its inaugural season. The initiative is part of "NFL 100,'' a yearlong commemoration of the centennial season.
John Gripp, executive director of Rock Island Parks and Recreation, and several civic leaders held a press conference Wednesday morning at the Ken Anderson Athletic Club to share details of the April 27 event.
"We could not be more excited about the NFL draft coming to Rock Island,'' said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. "There has been a lot of hard work put in to get recognized, and the NFL honoring us with a draft pick for their 100th anniversary confirms Rock Island's status in the history of professional football. We want the entire Quad-Cities to join us on April 27.''
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. April 25 at a variety of Nashville, Tenn., outlets. Rounds 2-3 will be held in Nashville on April 26, beginning at 6 p.m. Rounds 4-7 will be held on April 27, beginning at 11 a.m. in Nashville and other sites across the nation, including Rock Island.
In Round 6, the Arizona Cardinals hold the first pick -- number 174. The Kansas City Chiefs hold the final pick of the round, number 214. In years past, people with ties to specific franchises and respective communities have assisted in making late-round team selections of the teams and cities they represent. The Cincinnati Bengals have five selections in Round 6.
Admission will be free to the celebration in Rock Island, which will feature a 1920s-era vintage football game between the Independents and St. Paul Ideals, the Independents' first opponent after the league that became the NFL formed.
A family fun zone featuring bounce houses, carnival games and goody bags for the first 150 children through the gates also will be part of the celebration.
A disc jockey will spin tunes throughout the day, and pep bands and cheerleaders from Alleman and Rock Island high schools will perform. The Metropolitan Youth Program also will be on hand to entertain.
Lissie (Elisabeth Maurus), a nationally acclaimed singer/songwriter from Rock Island, will return home to sing the national anthem prior to the vintage football contest.
Gripp lauded the efforts of Simon Herrera and Chris Zimmerman, who have organized an annual vintage football game at Douglas Park for several years, bringing to light the rich football history of Rock Island and its historic facility.
"Simon and Chris have been huge in this process,'' Gripp said. "We cannot thank them enough for such a huge contribution. And the Friends of Douglas Park have been tireless in their efforts to raise over $1 million to restore the luster to an amazing place like Douglas. We applaud and thank them.''
A youth skills football clinic for boys and girls in first through sixth grades will begin at 12:30 p.m. (check-in at noon) on the day of the draft celebration. The one-hour clinic will be led by football players from Alleman High School, Rock Island High School and Augustana College and will include on-field skill work and fun for all levels. Participants are asked to go to rockislanddraft.com to register before April 12 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.