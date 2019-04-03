ROCK ISLAND — The National Football League is returning to its roots, this time on Day 3 of the National Football League draft.
It will come in the form of an day long celebration, including a nationally televised pick in Round 6 of the draft. All will take place Saturday, April 27, at the Ken Anderson Athletic Club and the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex on the campus of Rock Island's Augustana College.
Rock Island, one of the eight original charter cities of the National Football League, was home to the famed Rock Island Independents Football Club. The Independents played host to the first National Football League game on Sept. 26, 1920, at scenic and historic Douglas Park.
"Rock Island is one of eight original charter cities of the National Football League and we are excited that in honor of its 100th season, the NFL will be doing a 6th round pick from Rock Island,'' said John Gripp, executive director of Rock Island Parks and Recreation. Gripp and several civic leaders, shared a press conference Wednesday morning at the Ken Anderson Athletic Club to share details of the April 27 event
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft begins at 7 p.m. CST, on April 25, at a variety of Nashville, Tenn, outlets. Rounds 2-3 will be held in Nashville on April 26, beginning at 6 p.m. CST; and Rounds 4-7 will be held on April 27 beginning at 11 a.m. CST in Nashville and assorted other sites across the nation -- including Rock Island.
In Round 6, the Arizona Cardinals hold the first pick -- number 174. The Kansas City Chiefs hold the final pick of the round, number 214. In years past, persons with ties to specific franchises and respective communities, have assisted in making late-round team selections of the teams and cities they represent.