Niabi Art offers opportunity to own art made by animals
Niabi Art offers opportunity to own art made by animals

080919-mda-nws-monkey-12.jpg

Colobus monkeys paint during an enrichment activities at the Niabi Zoo, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Coal Valley.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

The Niabi Zoo is giving visitors the chance to own art made by their favorite furry, feathered or scaled friends. 

Animals will create artwork throughout September as part of the zoo's Animal Enrichment and Art Month programming, which will then go on sale. All the proceeds will go toward the animal enrichment program, according to a news release. 

Original footprints, feather prints and body prints will be available for purchase with no prints or copies for sale, meaning each piece will be completely unique. They will come with a certificate of authenticity and a biography of the animal who made it, along with the process behind its creation.

The pieces will go on sale between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25 on zoo grounds, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, Ill. Prices start at $10.

