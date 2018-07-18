Niabi Zoo is buying a pair of badgers and the two Bactrian camels currently living at the zoo.
The two-humped camels have been on loan since May 2017 from Hemker Park Zoo in Freeport, Minnesota, Niabi Zoo director Lee Jackson said.
Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission members on Tuesday approved purchasing the camels for $20,000.
The male, named Raj, is 4 years old. The female, named Fergie, is 8 years old, Jackson said.
"We would like them to reproduce; that would be great," Jackson said. "Depending on the sex and interest from other institutions, we might put them on loan. We know we want them to reproduce because there is a need.
"They are pretty young," he said. "They are just now getting into the age where they would breed."
Jackson said breeding behavior has already been observed in the camels.
"They have vocalizations," Jackson said. "The male will nudge her and there has been attempted mounting."
Also on Tuesday, the Forest Preserve Commission approved buying a pair of male and female badgers for $6,000.
Jackson said the animals will be in quarantine for a minimum of 30 days upon arrival at the zoo. Once the animals are put on display, their habitat will be located in the biodiversity building, Jackson said.
Although badgers are commonly found but rarely seen in the wild, Jackson said obtaining them requires a process.
"Just because an animal is native doesn't mean you can easily get it," he said. "There are only certain breeders who get them. We can't just trap them like a squirrel.
"We don't see (badgers) very often, even though people have seen them in the area."