Niabi monkey undergoes groundbreaking surgery

Hinzman was the go-to doctor for Keeya’s surgery, Jackson said, because, as fellow primates, humans and monkeys have anatomical similarities.

“The surgery went beautifully” Dr. Hughes said. “It could not have gone better. Now after monitoring her for these five months we are optimistic, confident even, that she will live a long, healthy life.”

Jackson attributed the team approach to Keeya’s treatment for her survival.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that this magnificent animal would not be with us today if it were not for the remarkable team of animal keepers, veterinarians, medical technicians, and medical specialist who worked together to treat Keeya,” he said.

“The seven (colobus) individuals in our troop are an important part of North American Breeding population, currently made up of only 170 individuals,” he said. “The Niabi Zoo partners with more than 50 other zoos in the US and Canada to manage the breeding of this species in a program called the Black and White Colobus SSP (Species Survival Plan).

“This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event re-introductions into the wild are ever needed.”