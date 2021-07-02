Niabi prepares for big holiday weekend with new modified COVID restrictions

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Ill., will be open this Fourth of July holiday weekend with dramatically modified COVID-19 restrictions.

"We are very pleased to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo this Fourth of July weekend with fewer restrictions” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “It’s been a long difficult period for the everyone and we’re happy to move a little bit closer to normal”.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days per week, with the last entry at 2 p.m.

Now when you visit the zoo you will not be required to wear a mask during train or carousel rides. Masks still are required in buildings and at giraffe feedings.

Purchasing admission and activity tickets online are still being encouraged, but zoo goers will have the option to buy tickets in person.

Timed entry blocks also have been eliminated.

“This is an especially exciting time to visit the zoo”, Jackson said. “Now, with all of our buildings open to the public, our guests can finally see our newest special exhibit, 'Spineless Wonders', an exploration into the world of invertebrates."