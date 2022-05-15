Niabi Zoo announces birth of colobus monkey

Niabi Zoo on Friday announced the birth of "Bitinze," an eastern black-and-white colobus monkey.

The primates are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa, and the strikingly colored primates are favorites among zoo visitors, Niabi director Lee Jackson said in a news release.

Bitinze is a male and was born on May 9, 2022, to mother Kenna and Tuli, Niabi’s 16-year-old male. Like other black-and-white colobus monkeys, Bitinze was born completely white. It is not until about three weeks after birth that patches of dark hair start to appear, according to the Niabi Zoo news release. And it takes bout three months for the babies to fully take on the coloration of their mother and father.

The eight black-and-white colobus monkeys at Niabi Zoo are part of a North American breeding population of 170 monkeys, the release states. Niabi Zoo partners with more than 50 other zoos in the United States and Canada to manage the breeding of black-and-white colobus monkeys as part of a species survival plan.

"This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event reintroductions into the wild are ever needed," Jackson said in the news release. "The Niabi Zoo’s success with this species has made it an important contributor to this program, and we look forward to continued success with this species."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0