Niabi Zoo awarded an Illinois State Tourism grant for new exhibit

Niabi Zoo was named as a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism Grant that will help cover almost half of the cost of a new exhibit.

The zoo was awarded $233,000 which will go towards supporting the design fees and construction for the new African Painted dogs exhibit which is apart of Niabi Zoo's master plan. The total cost of the new exhibit is $500,000 and they are only $30,000 away from reaching it.

"This grant, along with an earlier generous grant from the John B. Carver Charitable trust, and donations from our friends in the Quad Cities community put us tantalizingly close to our goal," Lee Jackson, zoo director, said.

Niabi has been a partner with the Painted Dog Research Trust since 2018 to support their conservation efforts and save the species from extinction.

Donations made can be contributed to dog dens, educational displays, rock enclosed water feature, clear viewing panels, and a public viewing deck. Donations can be made online or mailed to the zoo.

The tourism grant program launched in August 2021 and are awarded on a quarterly basis to help organizations and spur tourism.

The grant was apart of Gov. JB Pritzker's and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announcement at the end of July in which $15 million in new funding will go towards supporting tourism across the state.

It is the second round of the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant Program and is funded using American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The zoo was also awarded $417,600 in March 2022 through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program. The grant has been put towards a prairie dog exhibit across from the big cats enclosure with construction expected to begin in 2023.