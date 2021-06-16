Niabi Zoo brings in rare, female Amur leopard, African crescent porcupine and colobus monkey to collection

Niabi Zoo has acquired a rare, female Amur leopard for the purpose of mating it with the zoo's male Amur leopard.
The Amur leopard is listed as critically endangered by the World Wildlife Federation, with fewer than 100 left in the world. The big cats are native to southeast Russia and northern China.
During a Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission meeting Tuesday night, Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson told commissioners the female Amur leopard arrived June 2 from Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Thrigby, England. It is currently in quarantine for another two weeks. It will be slowly introduced to the male before it goes on public display in four to six weeks.
"We were really excited to receive this genetically-important animal from the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) Amur Leopard Species Survival Program," Jackson said. "It's really important to note here that even though we are not a member of the AZA, this animal was imported from Europe to come to Niabi to mate with our male.
"We are playing an important role in the species survival plan for this animal and we hope to increase their numbers in North America."
Niabi Zoo tried, but was denied accreditation by the AZA in September 2019 after making improvements at the zoo over an 18-month period and going through an exhaustive application process. Niabi lost its accreditation in 2012 under previous zoo leadership when AZA inspectors found problems with the facility's elephant enclosure and low staffing levels. The zoo's two elephants, Babe and Sophie, were moved to the Little Rock Zoo in 2013.
However, Niabi earned accreditation from the ZAA (Zoological Association of America) in March 2020, keeping the door open for collaboration and partnerships with other facilities.
"It's been a really exciting time for us," Jackson said.
For the first time in the zoo's history, it received a southern white rhino May 22, a two-year-old male named Kito, from the Fresno Zoo in California. Plans are in the works to bring in a female white rhino in the spring of 2022 as part of a Species Survival Plan program the zoo is involved in for the purpose of mating.
To prepare for the arrival of the female rhino, a large yard adjacent to the current rhino exhibit will be expanded, allowing for more space.
"On the very same day, we received an African crescent porcupine from the San Diego Zoo and a female colobus monkey from the Santana Zoo, also in California," Jackson said. "The acquisition of the rhino was the result of a tremendously successful fundraising campaign. Our goal was $100,000, but currently we are at $109,000 and counting."
Jackson said 99% of the donations for the rhino came from individuals.
"We did have some really generous small businesses that chipped in, but it was really great to see how the average people in the Rock Island County area (contributed) and made all this possible for us."
Jackson said the porcupine, a female, will join the zoo's current male porcupine also for the purpose of mating, while the female colobus monkey joins an already established troop of colobus monkeys.
Jackson has his eyes on other projects, too. He said the zoo is currently in the process of applying for an Illinois State Museum grant in the amount of $400,000 to build a new prairie dog exhibit.
"We should hear if we are successful in mid-2022," he said. "We've also begun planning our next fundraising effort, which is to bring African painted dogs to Niabi."
Jackson said fundraising will begin with this year's annual "Pints for Preservation" event in August when patrons pay a fee to enjoy samples from more than 20 breweries, food trucks and music.
Most attendance restrictions at the zoo will be dropped by July 1, but Jackson said face masks are still required in some exhibit areas to protect animals who are susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Niabi Zoo is open daily through Sept. 12.