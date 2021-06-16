Niabi Zoo brings in rare, female Amur leopard, African crescent porcupine and colobus monkey to collection

To prepare for the arrival of the female rhino, a large yard adjacent to the current rhino exhibit will be expanded, allowing for more space.

"On the very same day, we received an African crescent porcupine from the San Diego Zoo and a female colobus monkey from the Santana Zoo, also in California," Jackson said. "The acquisition of the rhino was the result of a tremendously successful fundraising campaign. Our goal was $100,000, but currently we are at $109,000 and counting."

Jackson said 99% of the donations for the rhino came from individuals.

"We did have some really generous small businesses that chipped in, but it was really great to see how the average people in the Rock Island County area (contributed) and made all this possible for us."

Jackson said the porcupine, a female, will join the zoo's current male porcupine also for the purpose of mating, while the female colobus monkey joins an already established troop of colobus monkeys.

Jackson has his eyes on other projects, too. He said the zoo is currently in the process of applying for an Illinois State Museum grant in the amount of $400,000 to build a new prairie dog exhibit.