Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of African Cape porcupine in the new year

It was a cozy day for the animals at Niabi Zoo Friday afternoon — Fennec foxes curled up tightly under the warm lamps, Slender-tailed Meerkats lounged on and under cushions and a 13-day-old African Cape porcupine huddled into its mother's side.

The Coal Valley zoo has announced the birth of its first African Cape porcupine, a mammal native to dry woodlands in South Africa. The zoo is closed for the season and will reopen in April.

"We're very excited," Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said. "We were hoping to breed them, and that was our plan all along, and so when it finally happened, we were thrilled."

Niabi Zoo's newest resident was born Jan. 7, and is already transitioning to solid foods under the watchful eyes of its parents, 11-year-old Charles and 4-year-old Milele.

Once zoo staff members are able to determine the porcupette's sex, it will gain a name. African Cape Porcupines usually fully mature within a year and a half, Jackson said, so it will grow up quite quickly.

Porcupines are generally herbivores, according to the Niabi Zoo website, though they will eat insects and small vertebrates. Family units are made up of a monogamous pair and one or two generations of offspring.

Jackson said zoo staff has been hoping to see a birth from the porcupine pair since Milele came to them more than two years ago. The zoo is involved in a Cape porcupine captive management program, which includes 112 institutions and 500 animals.

"Our Cape porcupines are part of a multi zoo cooperative breeding program," Jackson stated in a news release. “This is the first time Cape porcupines have been bred at Niabi, and we are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species."