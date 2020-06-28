You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, opens to visitors again with COVID-19 restrictions
topical alert featured
GUESTS RETURN TO NIABI

Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, opens to visitors again with COVID-19 restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

COAL VALLEY, Ill. – Furry, feathered and finned faces greeted human visitors Saturday for the first time in months.

On Saturday, Niabi Zoo opened its doors, very carefully and with a number of security measures, to the public.

A new online ticketing process and visiting guidelines are in place, explained Director Lee Jackson.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo,” Jackson said Saturday afternoon.

The zoo reopened Friday to its members.

As the state of Illinois moves into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 response plan, the zoo was allowed to reopen at 25% capacity and with temporary restrictions.

The guests were excited to be there Saturday. Kate Linboom, of Aledo, and her mom, Pat Greer, of Aledo, accompanied by other family members Jessica Hajostek, Aledo, Kane Teel, New Windsor, and Jaxon Berenger, who will turn 2 in October, of Andover.

“We’re just so happy to be out of the house,” Kate Linboom said.

Jaxon’s favorite part of the zoo was feeding koi fish in the pond.

Kate Linboom said she heard on the news outside gatherings are safer. “We would have never come because of the spike (in COVID-19 rates) if it hadn’t been outside,” she said.

Not far away, Jovani Eldor, 2, was with his mom, taking in all of the animals. He gazed wide-eyed at the creatures around him. “He liked the ducks and the fish,” said his mother, Brenda Mends, of Moline, who plans to bring her son back to the zoo.

Several parts of the zoo, including indoor exhibits and the petting zoo, were closed to visitors. The gift shop was open, and zoo staff monitored visitors carefully to ensure no more than 12 guests at a time were allowed inside. Additionally, masks or face coverings are required in the building.

To maintain and monitor capacity requirements, all guests, members and pass holders included, now must reserve timed tickets online at www.niabizoo.com before they visit.

“Even with these temporary restrictions in place there are still lots of exciting new things to see on your visit” said Jackson. “We have three new outdoor exhibits featuring Binturong (a mammal also known as “bearcat,”) Eurasian Eagle Owl, and our ‘fab four’ fennec fox pups born earlier this year.”

As restrictions are lifted even more, additions will be unveiled, he said.

In the meantime, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.

“The animals just do their thing whether people are here or not,” he said. “They have no idea there’s a pandemic going on.”

But the pandemic has been a tough go for the facility and its staff. “Only 25-26% of our operating budget comes from property tax,” he said. “We still have the same bills to pay.”

“Were’ still optimistic as things in Illinois open up.”

The zoo postponed bringing back some of its seasonal staff. Educators were furloughed. Camps and a speakers series were canceled. Volunteers were asked to take a break. “Our volunteers are fantastic, but some of our volunteers are in that high-risk category,” Jackson said. “The number one thing is to keep everyone healthy.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, supportive letters and donations helped keep the zoo going, he said.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. seven days per week, with last entry at 2 p.m. To plan a visit, go to www.niabizoo.com.

COVID-19 safety measures at Niabi Zoo

Visitors can choose between two daily three- hour time frames: 9 a.m. until noon, with the last entry at 11 am.; and noon until 3 p.m., with the last entry at 2 p.m.

Niabi Zoo’s safety response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic includes:

• Increased sanitation schedules in high touchpoint areas.

• Face covering requirements for staff and guest inside open buildings, restrooms, and anytime groups or individuals may be closer than 6 feet.

• Public health reminders for guest online and in the zoo including social distancing floor markers and safety signage.

• Modifications and closures to all indoor exhibits, some attractions and amenities as required by State guidelines.

• Hand washing and sanitation stations installed around the zoo.

To see the whole list, go to www.niabizoo.com

Niabi Zoo

Niabi Zoo, which is operated by the Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County, includes more than 40 acres in Coal Valley, Illinois that encompass 200 animal species and more than 600 animals from around the world.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News