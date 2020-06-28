Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, opens to visitors again with COVID-19 restrictions

“We’re just so happy to be out of the house,” Kate Linboom said.

Jaxon’s favorite part of the zoo was feeding koi fish in the pond.

Kate Linboom said she heard on the news outside gatherings are safer. “We would have never come because of the spike (in COVID-19 rates) if it hadn’t been outside,” she said.

Not far away, Jovani Eldor, 2, was with his mom, taking in all of the animals. He gazed wide-eyed at the creatures around him. “He liked the ducks and the fish,” said his mother, Brenda Mends, of Moline, who plans to bring her son back to the zoo.

Several parts of the zoo, including indoor exhibits and the petting zoo, were closed to visitors. The gift shop was open, and zoo staff monitored visitors carefully to ensure no more than 12 guests at a time were allowed inside. Additionally, masks or face coverings are required in the building.

To maintain and monitor capacity requirements, all guests, members and pass holders included, now must reserve timed tickets online at www.niabizoo.com before they visit.