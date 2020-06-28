Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, opens to visitors again with COVID-19 restrictions

COAL VALLEY, Ill. – Furry, feathered and finned faces greeted human visitors Saturday for the first time in months.
On Saturday, Niabi Zoo opened its doors, very carefully and with a number of security measures, to the public.
A new online ticketing process and visiting guidelines are in place, explained Director Lee Jackson.
“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo,” Jackson said Saturday afternoon.
The zoo reopened Friday to its members.
As the state of Illinois moves into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 response plan, the zoo was allowed to reopen at 25% capacity and with temporary restrictions.
The guests were excited to be there Saturday. Kate Linboom, of Aledo, and her mom, Pat Greer, of Aledo, accompanied by other family members Jessica Hajostek, Aledo, Kane Teel, New Windsor, and Jaxon Berenger, who will turn 2 in October, of Andover.
“We’re just so happy to be out of the house,” Kate Linboom said.
Jaxon’s favorite part of the zoo was feeding koi fish in the pond.
Kate Linboom said she heard on the news outside gatherings are safer. “We would have never come because of the spike (in COVID-19 rates) if it hadn’t been outside,” she said.
Not far away, Jovani Eldor, 2, was with his mom, taking in all of the animals. He gazed wide-eyed at the creatures around him. “He liked the ducks and the fish,” said his mother, Brenda Mends, of Moline, who plans to bring her son back to the zoo.
Several parts of the zoo, including indoor exhibits and the petting zoo, were closed to visitors. The gift shop was open, and zoo staff monitored visitors carefully to ensure no more than 12 guests at a time were allowed inside. Additionally, masks or face coverings are required in the building.
To maintain and monitor capacity requirements, all guests, members and pass holders included, now must reserve timed tickets online at www.niabizoo.com before they visit.
“Even with these temporary restrictions in place there are still lots of exciting new things to see on your visit” said Jackson. “We have three new outdoor exhibits featuring Binturong (a mammal also known as “bearcat,”) Eurasian Eagle Owl, and our ‘fab four’ fennec fox pups born earlier this year.”
As restrictions are lifted even more, additions will be unveiled, he said.
In the meantime, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.
“The animals just do their thing whether people are here or not,” he said. “They have no idea there’s a pandemic going on.”
But the pandemic has been a tough go for the facility and its staff. “Only 25-26% of our operating budget comes from property tax,” he said. “We still have the same bills to pay.”
“Were’ still optimistic as things in Illinois open up.”
The zoo postponed bringing back some of its seasonal staff. Educators were furloughed. Camps and a speakers series were canceled. Volunteers were asked to take a break. “Our volunteers are fantastic, but some of our volunteers are in that high-risk category,” Jackson said. “The number one thing is to keep everyone healthy.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, supportive letters and donations helped keep the zoo going, he said.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. seven days per week, with last entry at 2 p.m. To plan a visit, go to www.niabizoo.com.
