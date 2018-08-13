Memorial plaques on donated benches at Niabi Zoo have been removed over the past year without notification to the donors, and the zoo's director said the handling of the situation was a mistake.
"We had a plan," director Lee Jackson said Monday of the dismantled memorials. "We just didn't communicate it. The mistake was in communication."
But some say multiple mistakes were made.
Jackson said he first ordered zoo staff to remove broken plaques or those in poor condition, but ultimately ordered them all removed. Those that were broken were discarded, though zoo staff kept a record of all the names appearing on the dedications. The zoo maintained a list of all engraved names.
The memorials were sold by the Niabi Zoological Society, Jackson said, which formerly served as the fundraising arm of the zoo. But relations between the Society and the zoo have been strained for nearly two years. The Society has not done any fundraising for Niabi for more than a year, and the two parties have not reached a Memo Of Understanding to define and seal their obligations to one another.
It appears those problems contributed to the mishandling of the memorials.
Since the Society and zoo staff rarely communicate, Jackson said, he assumed a partial list of plaque and bench donors in the zoo's possession came from the Society. He did not ask the Society's volunteer board members whether a complete list of donors exists. No other effort was made to locate donors, he said. Of the 77 plaques that were taken down, the zoo had information for only 15. But they weren't contacted, either.
"We did not put a full-court press on it," he said Monday. "We figured we'd have it resolved before it became an issue. We wanted to do something nice; in a centralized location. It just wasn't done right, and I take full responsibility for that."
The zoo now plans to create a memorial garden east of the carousel, adjacent to the domestic animals exhibit. However, Jackson acknowledged no such plan existed when the plaques were removed and, in some cases, thrown out.
"If you had a name out there, you're going to be in the memorial garden," he said, adding that detailed plans for the garden have not yet been confirmed.
Some memorial trees with engraved stones remain at the zoo. Jackson said he doesn't know whether the Society had a contract with donors or supplied them any promises, regarding how long their tributes would remain on display or whether the plaques and stones would be maintained. He does not know how much was paid for memorials, but he has heard of both $750 and $500.
One hurt and angry donor said it would have been simple for the zoo to find out who paid for the plaques, because she spoke with the trophy company that did the engraving and was told all the records from Niabi are intact.
Peggie and Kurtis Kennedy made their annual visit to Niabi Zoo with their grandchildren last week when they were stunned to see their plaque on a bench missing. They bought the memorial in their son's name after his death more than six years ago. Kelly Kennedy, 30, had loved the zoo, and his parents have pictures of him there as a boy.
The Kennedys went to the zoo office, Peggie Kennedy said Monday, and were told the plaques were removed because the zoo director did not approve of them.
"I said, 'You can't do that without notifying us. We bought those,'" she said. "It's gut-wrenching. We were healing. It takes a long time, and we'll never be fully over his death. This feels to us like our son is being disrespected.
"The bench and plaque were a way of keeping his memory alive, and we visited and took pictures. Now it's gone, because an arrogant man didn't like the looks of it. It'd be like going out to a cemetery as a new curator and getting rid of all the broken or untidy headstones."
The day after learning of the removal, the Kennedys posted about their experience on Niabi Zoo's Facebook page. Since the Aug. 7 post, it has been shared more than 700 times and viewed more than 1,400 times.
"We don't want people to stop going to the zoo, though," Peggie Kennedy said. "We love the zoo. What's been done here was heartless and insensitive. This is something you just don't do. It's cruel."
Despite the number of upset zoo patrons, Jackson's actions did not violate any Niabi Zoo policies, according to Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Director Jeff Craver.
"The situation's unfortunate," he said Monday. "We do not have a policy in place in regards to memorials or gifts, so there was no violation.
"He didn't break any policies."
Forest Preserve Commission president and county board member Kai Swanson said he will continue to support Jackson, though he said the handling of the memorials was "regrettable."
He also was critical of the seemingly defunct Society.
"This is a case where we're not the only partners at the dance table," Swanson said of the Society's prolonged absence. "I have nothing but great sympathy for those (donors) feeling left in the lurch. These are very unfortunate missteps. I'm not diminishing the experience of these families."
But he praised the work Jackson has done, especially in the absence of contributions and other efforts by the once-active Society.
"(Jackson) is the leader this zoo needs right now," he said. "The (Forest Preserve) Commission supports Lee in what he is trying to do. Regrettable instances will occur from time-to-time."