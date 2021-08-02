Niabi Zoo discovers endangered population of rusty patched bumble bees

Jackson said multiple pollinator gardens have been established at Niabi Zoo over the last five years. In 2017, volunteers planted the first two pollinator gardens at the zoo, which were funded by a grant from USFWS and Living Lands and Waters. Zoo and Rock Island Forest Preserve District staff also seeded multiple acres of former pasture area on zoo property with prairie plants and pollinator pocket gardens were established around the Australian Outback exhibit.

In 2019, hundreds of milkweed plants were planted in multiple areas in and around the zoo and in 2020, the bank of the front pond just inside the zoo entrance was reseeded with a wide variety of prairie flowers in partnership with USFWS. Bi-weekly surveys have been conducted to determine the presence of the rusty patched bumble bee and other pollinating species at the zoo.

"This remarkable insect needs tall grass prairie habitat in order to survive," Jackson said. "Today only about 1% of that habitat is left in Illinois. The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which includes the zoo, has been working hard to provide suitable habitats for all plants and animals that call these properties home.

"The zoo has been experimenting with allowing more natural plant growth and designating no-mow zones at the zoo for several years now. It’s been a little jarring for folks who are used to the manicured golf course look. We continue to make adjustments based on the results and benefits we see."

