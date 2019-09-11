COAL VALLEY — Niabi Zoo has been denied reaccreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The AZA held a hearing with zoo officials in New Orleans Sept. 6. It announced the decision to reject Niabi's application at that time to the officials, who disclosed that information today.
Niabi lost its accreditation in 2012 when AZA inspectors noted problems with the facility's elephant enclosure and low staffing levels.
AZA accreditation is valued in the zoo and aquarium industry, with fewer than 10% of facilities achieving it.
This story will be updated.