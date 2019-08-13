Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, will host its popular beer-tasting fundraiser Pints for Preservation 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
With the purchase of a VIP or general-admission ticket, guests ages age 21 and older can explore the zoo at night while sampling and discovering local artisan beers from more than 20 breweries.
Guests can choose between two ticket options at www.NiabiZoo.com/ZOOPINTS2019. A VIP ticket provides the benefit of early access at 6 p.m., one hour before the event begins for those with general-admission tickets. The VIP ticket also includes free food samples from food trucks for the first hour of the event. VIP tickets begin at $60 for zoo members and $70 for non-members.
General admission tickets begin at $45 for zoo members and $55 for non-members. Those with general-admission tickets will have the option to purchase food at the event’s food trucks and will not be granted early access.
All ticket holders can choose from more than 70 beverage samples. All proceeds will benefit the zoo.
For more information, go to www.niabizoo.com/.