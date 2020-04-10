Niabi Zoo opening delayed, but its animals (and people) are staying healthy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Niabi Zoo was supposed to open for the season Saturday, but it is not immune to temporary closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The animals and staff remain healthy, Niabi's director said, and the sprawling zoo campus in Coal Valley is accommodating the need to keep humans at a safe distance from one another as they work.

Several big cats at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, but Niabi's collection is showing no such symptoms, Director Lee Jackson said.

One impact of the virus is that animal borrowing between zoos has been put on hold, which Jackson pointed out is a mere inconvenience.

"We were expecting a female eagle owl from a zoo in Canada to mate with our male," Jackson said. "It took months for the permit to go through. Had a date set to receive her in March, then everything with the pandemic hit. Hopefully we can get her in July.

"We have some reptiles coming from a zoo in the Southwest and a few going to a zoo in the South. All have been placed on hold for the time being. Inconvenient but not a major problem. The owl was difficult because the import permits had to be used by a specific date."