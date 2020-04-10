Niabi Zoo opening delayed, but its animals (and people) are staying healthy

Niabi Zoo was supposed to open for the season Saturday, but it is not immune to temporary closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The animals and staff remain healthy, Niabi's director said, and the sprawling zoo campus in Coal Valley is accommodating the need to keep humans at a safe distance from one another as they work.
Several big cats at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, but Niabi's collection is showing no such symptoms, Director Lee Jackson said.
One impact of the virus is that animal borrowing between zoos has been put on hold, which Jackson pointed out is a mere inconvenience.
"We were expecting a female eagle owl from a zoo in Canada to mate with our male," Jackson said. "It took months for the permit to go through. Had a date set to receive her in March, then everything with the pandemic hit. Hopefully we can get her in July.
"We have some reptiles coming from a zoo in the Southwest and a few going to a zoo in the South. All have been placed on hold for the time being. Inconvenient but not a major problem. The owl was difficult because the import permits had to be used by a specific date."
A bigger impact for Niabi is lost business. The zoo relies on ticket sales, food, gifts and amusements for about 75% of its operating funds.
Kai Swanson is a member of the Rock Island County Board and president of its Forest Preserve Commission, which governs the zoo. He and Jackson are asking for community support, financially, during the closure.
"The Niabi team has made immense progress in the last five years to both improve animal care and enhance its educational offerings in science and sustainability," Swanson said. "Our strategy is simple: As we improve the Zoo and its programs, revenue increases. Philanthropy is ramping up, which helps fuel new exhibits and attracts more visitors, meaning more revenue.
"But being closed puts the brakes on Niabi's momentum. It's my hope that those of us who appreciate the Zoo for the community enrichment gem that it is will be generous in supporting Niabi until the day comes — and it will come — when we can walk back through those gates."
Until then, Jackson said, his crew is following the suggested guidelines for keeping human and animal safe.
"Social distancing is practiced, and we have had to make a number of adjustments," he said. "All staff meetings are outside when possible, or when the weather does not permit that, we find a larger indoor space to use. A number of people in administration and education are working from home right now."
