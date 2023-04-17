Niabi Zoo is having a chilly start to its season as it opens Monday with new amenities, along with some exhibit construction and upgrades.

The zoo opened for the season at 10 a.m. April 17. Its summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday until Sept. 10.

Guests can enjoy new food services and vehicles called "Scooter Pals," according to a news release. The zoo also is working on new African Painted Dog and Prairie Dog exhibits, which will open later in the season. Renovations are underway in the big cat and Bald Eagle enclosures.

Niabi Zoo has partnered with Kulture City to create an atmosphere where people with different sensory needs can enjoy the zoo, according to the news release.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Quad-Cities community back to the zoo for what’s shaping up to be the most exciting season yet,” Zoo Director Lee Jackson said in the release.