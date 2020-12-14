Niabi Zoo prepares to bring rhinos to QC

“We are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to bring such an iconic mega vertebrate to the Quad-Cities community, and play a real role in their ongoing conservation efforts,” Jackson said. “This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros species will have been kept at Niabi, and we are beyond excited to be able to share these magnificent animals with our community.

"We have to make extensive modifications to both the new rhino exhibit and the new Bactrian camel area, but we are confident that with the communities' help we can get it done. We are looking to raise $100,000 and have already received some donations towards the project."

Those in conservation are happy to be making any plans for white rhinos.

In the early 1900s, there were fewer than 50 southern white rhinos left in existence, Niabi officials said. The population now is at about 18,000 because of conservation efforts in the wild and with the help of zoos.

The species' cousin, northern white and western black rhinos became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively.