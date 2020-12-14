Niabi Zoo prepares to bring rhinos to QC

Niabi Zoo is making room for a species of animal never seen in the Quad-Cities — the white rhino.
Two young male southern white rhinos are the likely incoming tenants for the Coal Valley zoo, which is raising money to make proper accommodations. The anticipated summer arrival of the large mammals, once thought to be extinct, also will result in the departure of one species of camel, the dromedary.
While the single-hump dromedary will be moved to another zoo, the double-hump Bactrian camels will be relocated within Niabi.
"The only appropriate space in the zoo for rhino is the Bactrian enclosure, so we had to modify the zebra area and move the Bactrian camels there," said zoo director Lee Jackson. "The zebra and ostrich could not live together with the Bactrians, so they have to be moved to the space formerly occupied by the dromedary camel."
Asked whether Niabi can safely accommodate such large mammals, given its history with elephants, Jackson assured the rhino enclosure will be properly prepared.
"The white rhinos are at home in our summers and adapt very well to the milder parts of our winters," he said. "Like most of our animals, they will be placed inside during the coldest periods."
Niabi has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for the rhinos' renovated home.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to bring such an iconic mega vertebrate to the Quad-Cities community, and play a real role in their ongoing conservation efforts,” Jackson said. “This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros species will have been kept at Niabi, and we are beyond excited to be able to share these magnificent animals with our community.
"We have to make extensive modifications to both the new rhino exhibit and the new Bactrian camel area, but we are confident that with the communities' help we can get it done. We are looking to raise $100,000 and have already received some donations towards the project."
Those in conservation are happy to be making any plans for white rhinos.
In the early 1900s, there were fewer than 50 southern white rhinos left in existence, Niabi officials said. The population now is at about 18,000 because of conservation efforts in the wild and with the help of zoos.
The species' cousin, northern white and western black rhinos became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively.
To prepare for the rhinos' arrival, the zoo must add new concrete watering vessels, because the animals easily would destroy the current metal ones, Jackson said. Their barn will require "fairly extensive ironwork," Jackson said, to strengthen the barriers and reduce the size of openings so that heads can’t get through.
Some changes also must be made to the zebra yard to accommodate the Bactrian camel move, and the zebra and ostrich will be moved to the vacancy in the dromedary camel area.
