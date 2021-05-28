Niabi Zoo receives its first rhino in zoo's history

The first rhinoceros in the history of Niabi Zoo has arrived.

A two-year-old, male southern white rhino named Keto arrived this week and was put on public display Friday. The rhino is the result of a fundraising effort that began in December of 2020 that Zoo Director Lee Jackson described as a "smashing success."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to share such an iconic mega vertebrate to the Quad-Cities community, and play a real role in their ongoing conservation efforts," Jackson said in a release. "This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros' species will have been kept at Niabi, and we are beyond excited to be able to share these magnificent animals with our community.

"Keto is only the beginning. We hope to have a female join him here by early summer of 2022 with the goal of eventually producing offspring in the future."