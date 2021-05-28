Niabi Zoo receives its first rhino in zoo's history

The first rhinoceros in the history of Niabi Zoo has arrived.
A two-year-old, male southern white rhino named Keto arrived this week and was put on public display Friday. The rhino is the result of a fundraising effort that began in December of 2020 that Zoo Director Lee Jackson described as a "smashing success."
"We are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to share such an iconic mega vertebrate to the Quad-Cities community, and play a real role in their ongoing conservation efforts," Jackson said in a release. "This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros' species will have been kept at Niabi, and we are beyond excited to be able to share these magnificent animals with our community.
"Keto is only the beginning. We hope to have a female join him here by early summer of 2022 with the goal of eventually producing offspring in the future."
Jackson said the addition of the rhino at Niabi Zoo would not have been possible without financial support from the community, who made generous contributions to the campaign. As a special thank you to those supporters, the zoo will host a special donor appreciation event from noon to 3 p.m., June 12.
"Invitations are already in the mail, and we are looking forward to introducing Keto to his supporters," Jackson said.
Jackson said the southern white rhino is an important conservation success story. In the early 1900s, there were fewer than 50 southern white rhinos left in existence. Due to intense conservation efforts both in zoos and in the wild, the rhino population is currently around 18,000.
"A stark contrast to their cousins, the northern white and western black rhinos; these species both became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively," Jackson said.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, nearly 99% of southern white rhinos live in four countries: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.
Thought to be extinct in the late 19th century, a small population of fewer than 100 southern white rhinos were discovered in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa in 1895. They are now classified as near threatened and 19,600 to 21,000 animals live in protected areas and private game reserves. Southern white rhinos are the only species of the five rhino species that are not endangered.
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Rd., Coal Valley, Ill., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The zoo is still observing limited capacity rules and reservations are required. Call 309-799-3482 for more information or reserve a space online at niabizoo.com.