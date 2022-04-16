Niabi Zoo reopens to the public on Monday

Niabi Zoo is set to reopen to the public on Monday, April 18.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guest back to the Zoo,” said Director Lee Jackson. “Moving into the 2022 season, we have a lot of new things in the works. It is going to be an exciting summer.”

Guest will notice a number of changes this season. These include far fewer Covid-related restrictions. Guest are no longer required to wear mask in most areas including rides and there are no restrictions on the number of people allowed into the park.

Hours of operation will also return to the pre-Covid schedule, with the zoo being open from 10 -5 p.m, with last entry at 4 p.m.

Niabi will continue its use of online ticket sale, but you will also be able to purchase your tickets at the gate. There will be a discount available for those purchasing their tickets online. Some services may be limited for a few weeks because of staffing shortages.

Visit NiabiZoo.com for a complete list of visitor guidelines, and note that mask will still be required, or visitation limited in several areas.

Several big projects are going to be underway this year at the Coal Valley, Ill., zoo including work on a new prairie dog exhibit and a new exhibit for African painted dogs.

There are also some new additions to the zoo. Nyura and Antin, the Amur leopards that were born earlier this year will make their debut later this spring, along with several other new animals that will be announced in coming weeks.

