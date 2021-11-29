Niabi Zoo’s online auction for African Painted Dogs starts today

Niabi Zoo's African Painted Dog campaign online auction starts today.
“The selection of items to choose from is impressive” said zoo director Lee Jackson. “This auction has something for everyone. We have wonderful products from some of our incredibly generous local vendors, as well as trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, fun experiences, and tons of great animal themed baskets and gifts.”
“The Auction begins today, and we encourage everyone to view the auction and sign up at “auctions.networkforgood.com/go/NiabiZoo”.
All proceeds from the auction go directly to the African Painted Dog campaign. You can also make a donation on our website at www.niabizoo.com. Just go to the upper right corner of the page and click “donate”.
“Zoo staff have been very busy over the last couple of months making plans for the arrival of this incredible species, but there is still much to do. We are counting on the continued generous support of this amazing community to help us bring these wonderful animals to the Quad Cities” said Jackson.”
About African Painted Dogs
The Painted Dogs of Africa (aka African Wild Dogs) are one of the African continents most endangered species due to loss of habitat, infectious disease from domestic dogs, snaring and other human persecution. This species is facing extinction with only 5,000 Painted Dogs believed to be left in the wild. The addition of this exciting new species with its, fascinating behaviors and unique social structure will make a tremendous addition to the Niabi Zoo family.
Quad-City Times