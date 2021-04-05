Niabi Zoo set to open this weekend

Niabi Zoo will open for the 2021 season this weekend, with a members-only opening on Saturday and then fully open to the general public on Sunday.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo!” said Director Lee Jackson in a press release. “It’s been a long difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal.”

With current COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Illinois, Niabi Zoo will open at 25% attendance capacity. In order to maintain the limited capacity, all guests will need to purchase tickets before visiting the zoo on the Niabi Zoo website.

Guests have two daily three-hour time frames to choose:

9 a.m. to noon (last entry at 11 a.m.)

Noon to 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)