Niabi Zoo taking steps to protect its birds from Avian flu

Niabi Zoo has taken steps to protect its collection of birds from potential avian influenza infection as hundreds of affected flocks of turkeys and chickens across the Midwest are being culled amid outbreaks of the highly contagious disease.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced outbreaks of bird flu in commercial poultry facilities in Indiana and backyard flocks, the first confirmed cases since 2000. The virus spread quickly across the Midwest, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting 14 million birds in 17 states have been destroyed since the end of March.

According to the CDC, avian influenza is caused by an influenza type A virus which can infect birds. It is transmitted by free flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese and other shorebirds. States like Iowa and Illinois along the migratory route of the Mississippi River are particularly vulnerable.

"We've very concerned. We've moved pretty much every bird in our collection inside," Zoo Director Lee Jackson said Wednesday. "When we can't move them, we've modified enclosures."

Jackson said only two birds, a pair of eagle owls that are showing signs of breeding, are still allowed access to the outdoors by making adjustments to their enclosure.

"We've modified their enclosure so no wild birds or bird droppings can come in contact with them," Jackson said. "We've also canceled all poultry products that we use to feed animals, like eggs and (deceased) frozen chicks and chicken parts. The chicks are fed to snakes, lizards and birds of prey. It's wide variety of animals that might get them."

Jackson said zoo employees also are collecting any dead birds found on zoo property, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, and sending them to the University of Illinois laboratory for testing.

At this time, only two deceased birds have been found, which Jackson believes happened after the birds flew into windows. Both birds tested negative for avian influenza.

Jackson said the zoo has 102 birds consisting of 21 species that include barn owls, eagle owls, vultures, umbrella cockatoos, ducks, chickens, lilac-breasted rollers and taveta weavers, which are small song birds from eastern Africa that construct woven nests that hang from trees.

The zoo's largest bird, a one-year-old female ostrich, also has been brought indoors for her protection. The zoo's previous ostrich, a resident for more than 20 years at Niabi, died in September from ovarian cancer at the age of 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.