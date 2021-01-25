Niabi Zoo to hold online auction to raise funds for bring White Rhinos

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo's white rhino campaign which began in December of 2020 has now reached its halfway point.

To keep us moving zoo officials have set up an online charity auction to help raise the remaining funds.

The goal is $100,000 dollars and to date $50,000 has been raised.

“This is really exciting” said zoo director Lee Jackson. “This auction has something for everyone. We have wonderful artwork from some of our incredibly talented local artist, as well as trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, fun experiences, and tons of great animal themed baskets and gifts.”

The auction begins on February 1, with sign up and viewing at YourCharityAuction.com./NiabiZoo.”

All proceeds from the auction go directly to the White Rhino campaign and are tax deductible. You can also make a donation on our website at www.niabizoo.com.

“Zoo staff have been very busy over the last couple of months getting everything ready for the arrival of this iconic species, but there is still much to do. We are counting on the continued generous support of this amazing community to help us bring these wonderful animals to the Quad Cities. We are halfway there,” said Jackson.

