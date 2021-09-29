 Skip to main content
Niabi Zoo to host COVID vaccination clinic Friday
Niabi Zoo is partnering with the State of Illinois in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.

Medical professionals will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the west end of the zoo parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A limited number of doses are available so registration ahead of time is encouraged.

To register, go to: https://idphmychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&amp;dept=9001410011200.

The zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.

For more information contact Lee Jackson at 309-799-3428, ext. 234.

