Niabi Zoo to host COVID vaccination clinic Friday

Niabi Zoo is partnering with the State of Illinois in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.
Medical professionals will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the west end of the zoo parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A limited number of doses are available so registration ahead of time is encouraged.
To register, go to: https://idphmychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410011200.
The zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.
For more information contact Lee Jackson at 309-799-3428, ext. 234.
Thomas Geyer
